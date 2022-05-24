Thor: Love And Thunder: Taika Waititi Hilariously Calls Out Poor Auto-captions In Trailer

The MCU fandom was treated to the highly anticipated trailer of Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder. From the return of Natalie Portman in the franchise to the lord of thunder embarking on the path of self-exploration, the trailer teased many lightning turns and twists in the upcoming MCU entry.

It also introduced Christian Bale's villain 'Gorr the God Butcher' in a terrifying avatar. While the trailer is receiving a positive response from the Marvel fandom, director Taika Waititi is not particularly happy but rather amused about the auto-generated captions on the trailer.

Taika Waititi calls out 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer's auto-captions

Taking to his Twitter, the 46-year-old director shared snaps from the trailer with vapid auto-generated captions. In one of the scenes, the automatic feature fails to generate any caption. He shared an example with the caption, ''This movie is gonna be a wild ride for the hearing impaired.''

Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology! pic.twitter.com/p2fatrqKdr — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

This movie is gonna be a wild ride for the hearing impaired. pic.twitter.com/Qfk8vi610l — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

He also tweeted, ''Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology!'' The director shared multiple screenshots from the trailer to call out the poor auto-captions on the film.

More on 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

After the teaser introduced Natalie Portman's Thor picking up the Mjolnir, the trailer gave a long look at Thor's love interest who is now responsible to protect his realm. After their awkward meet-up, the trailer also hinted at them fighting monsters together and sparked hope of romance between the duo. On the other hand, Christian Bale's Gorr managed to steal the spotlight with its eery appearance and vengeance of killing all the gods.

Ahead of the trailer release, Chris Hemsworth had taken to Instagram to say, ''This trailer is gonna blow your mind. It is something that I am so, so proud of. The film is the greatest thing I have ever had the pleasure and honour of working on.''

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi got candid about the movie in an interview with Empire Magazine by saying, ''I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love."

Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theatres on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@taikawaititi