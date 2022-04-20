'Thor: Love & Thunder' Teaser Sets Record With 209 M Views; Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans

Marvel Studios' much-awaited movie Thor: Love And Thunder is all set to hit the theatres in a few months. While the movie is still about three months away, its makers fueled fans' excitement by dropping its much-awaited teaser. The teaser featured Chris Hemsworth's Thor embarking upon a self-exploring journey and also gave a glimpse of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. While fans open-heartedly welcomed the film's teaser, they also made it the fourth-most viewed trailer in 24 hours.

As per Variety, the brand new teaser of the forthcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder has now become the fourth-most viewed trailer. The film's teaser reached 209 million views in just 24 hours. The first three positions are also occupied by Marvel films: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the current record holder for the highest views on a trailer in 24 hours.

The film's trailer, which was released in August 2021 received 355.5 million views on Day 1. The number surpassed the previous record-holder, Avengers: Endgame, which received 289 million views over the course of 24 hours. The third one is Avengers: Infinity War trailer which gained 230 million views.

Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for showering their love on the film's teaser

Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth recently extended his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for showering their love on the first teaser of Thor: Love & Thunder. He shared two new posters of the film, which also featured Taika Watiti's Korg. Sharing the posters, Chris Hemsworth thanked his fans for the 209 million views.

He wrote, "You brought the love, we brought the thunder! Thank you to all the fans around the world for 209 million views of our first trailer!" The actor's fans further praised the film's teaser as one of them wrote, "Sorry mate I think I was 9 million of that 209 million."

Thor: Love And Thunder teaser

Thor: Love And Thunder's first teaser was surely a treat to the eyes of all Marvel fans. The teaser gave a glimpse of Thor's life after the events of Avengers: Endgame when he left with his Guardians Of The Galaxy buddies. The teaser began with Thor taking a retirement and embarking on a self-exploring journey.

The clip also saw Chris Pratt's Peter Quill giving a word of advice to Thor and also featured Drax, Rocket and others. Tessa Thompson was also seen reprising her role as Valkyrie in the teaser. However, the highlight of the teaser was Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster, who is now worthy of Thor's hammer Mjolnir.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth