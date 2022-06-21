'Thor Love And Thunder' Teaser: Watch Chris Hemsworth & Christian Bale's Encounter

As fans await the release of MCU's Thor Love and Thunder with much anticipation, its lead actor, Chris Hemsworth recently took to social media and unveiled the new teaser of the movie leaving fans intrigued. While the teaser gives thrilling glimpses of Chris Hemsworth in his Thor avatar, it also depicts Christian Bale playing the significant role of Gorr the God Butcher. Watch the teaser ahead to enjoy an intriguing encounter between Thor and Gorr, the Butcher.

Chris Hemsworth shares Thor Love and Thunder New teaser

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled the new Thor Love and Thunder teaser that escalated the curiosity of the fans as they witnessed a thrilling encounter between Thor and Gorr, the Butcher. The teaser also gave a wider glimpse of Christian Bale’s character Gorr the God Butcher in the film as he seeks to eliminate all Gods.

While the fans are curious about Christian bale’s transformation into Gorr, his makeup artist recently shared glimpses of his transformation. Renowned makeup artist Bart Mixon took to his social media and revealed that Bale did not shave his head for the look. ''Christian Bale was unable to shave his head for the THOR reshoots - as he had done the year before during principal photography - so a bald cap was required. After seeing our test director Taika Waititi exclaimed “that looks great - now we no longer need bald people!”

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the Taika Waititi-directorial film will feature familiar faces from the MCU universe such as Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and more. The film will see the return of characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy squad, Valkyrie and most excitingly, Jane Foster as Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theatres on July 7, 2022, in India.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth