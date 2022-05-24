'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer: How Jane Foster Becomes The Goddess Of Thunder?

The highly-anticipated trailer of Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' dropped on Monday, thereby giving fans a quick glimpse of the gripping twists that the upcoming superhero film has in store for them. One of the major highlights of the trailer came when Natalie Portman aka Jane Foster transformed into Mighty Thor becoming the 'Goddess of Thunder'. How can she wield the enchanted hammer Mjolnir? Has Jane Foster become a God? Here's everything that you need to know.

How did Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor?

In the comics, Jane Foster is originally a nurse who works with the mortal form of Thor and falls in love with him. However, their relationship turns out to be tumultuous but Foster remains a trusted ally of the God of Thunder. The storyline of the comic Original Sin, sees Thor reuniting with Foster, however, everything in the latter's life has changed.

Jane Foster suffers from cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Nick Fury whispers something in the ears of Thor that diminishes his capability of wielding Mjolnir. No matter how hard he tried, Thor eventually becomes unworthy of lifting the hammer. Meanwhile, when Frost Giants rage a violent war against Earth, a dark figure who can use Thor's powers appears holding the enchanted hammer. Initially, the face of the figure is masked, but later Thor finds out it is none other than Jane Foster.

Taking the responsibility of the Mighty Thor on her shoulders has an adverse effect on Foster's mortal body. It was revealed that whenever Foster transforms into Thor, it reverses the effect of chemotherapy on her body. So the bottom line remains that her transformation as Thor is eventually leading Foster to her death bed. However, she continues to use her power to defeat powerful enemies.

While in the comic, Foster dies after participating in a relentless battle to defeat Mangog, the fourth instalment of Thor will see her pitted against Gorr the God Butcher. Eventually, her bold decision of standing with Asgard deems her worthy of wielding Mjolnir but kills her as well. In the end, Foster is resurrected back by Odin.

What can happen in Thor: Love and Thunder?

The makers have the liberty to twist the plotline of the comic in Thor: Love and Thunder. It can happen that Jane Foster can survive or be eliminated forever from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, Captain America was also seen lifting the enchanted hammer in Avengers: Endgame, but at the time he did not transform into Thor. Jane Foster's transformation is different as she has got the entire costume of the Goddess of Thunder, meaning that along with the power of lifting the hammer, Mjolnir deems her worthy of it.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder, also brings back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The plot of the movie will showcase how Thor Odinson, Jane Foster aka the new Mighty Thor and Valkyrie rage a ferocious battle against Gorr the God Butcher, whose ultimate motive is to eliminate all the gods. Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to hit the big screens on July 8, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@minimalganesh/@EugnioSilvah12