'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Hail Christian Bale As Gorr

Marvel Studios is all set to explore further in the life of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor in the upcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder. The film will mark the fourth instalment in the Thor series and will follow the events of Avenger: Endgame as Thor leaves Asgard with his Guardians Of The Galaxy friends. The makers of the upcoming film are leaving no stones unturned in fueling excitement among fans as they recently dropped the most-awaited trailer of the film.

Thor: Love And Thunder trailer saw Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster and gain powers much-similar to that of Thor, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The trailer also introduced MCU's new villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. An unrecognisable Christian Bale has surely left fans stunned as they cannot stop but hail him for his amazing transformation. Here is how viewers are reacting to Thor: Love And Thunder's trailer.

The micro-blogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions to Thor: Love And Thunder's trailer. Fans could not help but hail the filmmakers and its cast for their amazing avatars, roles and looks. However, an unrecognisable Christian Bales' Gorr saw a separate fanbase as netizens expressed their excitement to watch him in the movie.

Expressing their excitement about Bale, a Twitter user wrote, "NOW CAN Y’ALL SHUT THE HELL UP Gorr LOOKS CREEPIER THAN THE COMIC THIS IS CHRISTIAN F***ING BALE HERE HE’S GOONG TO KILL IT." Another one penned, "Christian Bale unrecognizable and looking fire at the same time." "THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER looks really fun but Christian Bale as Gorr looks low key incredible," penned another.

NOW CAN Y’ALL SHUT THE HELL UP #Gorr LOOKS CREEPIER THAN THE COMIC THIS IS CHRISTIAN FUCKING BALE HERE HE’S GOONG TO KILL IT #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/3WbW3OSP8H — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) May 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER looks really fun but Christian Bale as Gorr looks low key incredible pic.twitter.com/iKee0YNEwR — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 24, 2022

The only reason I'll be watching Love and Thunder is for Christian Bale. #ThorLoverAndThunder #GorrTheGodButcher — TheHumanSpider (@Vengeance506) May 24, 2022

While the Batman star looked unrecognisable in his Gorr avatar, the makers did not use CGI but the makeup for his transformation. Impressed fans could stop gushing over the same and hailed Bale for his look. A fan wrote, "You dont just cast Christian Bale and Cgi his whole face. This is an absolute win!," another penned, "of course they would change gorr's design it's christian bale they can't just make him CGI and unrecognizable." Many also lauded director Taika Watiti for making the movie an absolute treat for viewers.

You dont just cast Christian Bale and Cgi his whole face. This is an absolute win! https://t.co/mOavjaEE6H — Umair Shamim (@IamShamim96) May 24, 2022

"of course they would change gorr's design it's christian bale they can't just make him CGI and unrecognizable" pic.twitter.com/LpThbzNOtL — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 24, 2022

Christian Bale been able to shape shift into any character for any movie for over 20 years. Nobody can compete with that level of dedication. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) May 24, 2022

Taika waititi best thing to happen to marvel idc idc — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 24, 2022

Personally...I think this looks brilliant!



Taika Waititi revived Thor after the first two films (which were honestly very poor) with Ragnarok...Love and Thunder looks like it'll be along the same lines hopefully 🤞🏻 https://t.co/HhYMGMhKLL — Sam Weedop (@samweedop96) May 24, 2022

