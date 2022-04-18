Last Updated:

'Thor: Love & Thunder': Who Is Jane Foster? Thor's Love Interest Now Worthy Of Mjolnir

The fourth instalment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love & Thunder teaser was finally released unveiling Jane Foster's buffed look as the new thor.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Thor: Love & Thunder

Image: instagram/@marvel/Twitter/@Marvel_Stans


After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Asgardian god of thunder went into retirement in order to forge his own path and discover his true self. From turning his back away from fighting to 'looking into the eyes of the ones he loves during the times when he feels lost, as rightly said by the star-lord himself, Thor has much to explore on the self-exploring journey. Accompanying him on this path is the entire gang of Guardians of the Galaxy barring Gamora. 

While Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, gives up violence in exchange for steering the ship, another godess of thunder emerges to protect the realm. Giving the first look into Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who was last seen in MCU in Thor: The Dark World, the teaser showed the astrophysicist has now become worthy of Mjolnir - Thor's hammer. Read on to find out who is Jane Foster and what her role might entail in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. 

Thor: Love and Thunder: Who is Jane Foster? 

Doctor Jane Foster, who was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2011 film Thor followed by her appearance in Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, is the creator of Foster Theory and an Asgard aficionado. Jane Foster - portrayed by Natalie Portman, and the god of thunder first crossed paths after the latter was banished from his realm and fell to earth. In search of his hammer, Foster accompanied the Asgardian royalty as they eventually formed a romantic relationship. 

READ | David Warner uses 'Thor hammer' in 2nd Test, wife Candice has big request for AUS batter
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jane Foster (@jane__foster)

Considering how important she was to Thor, S.H.I.E.L.D. also protected her during Loki's attack on Earth. Although she was angry at Thor for not contacting her despite returning to Earth, Jane Foster helped him defeat Malekith during the Battle of Greenwich. After staying together on Earth, Thor and Jane Foster ended their relationship following the Ultron Offensive.

READ | Chris Hemsworth marks 8th birthday of his twins in 'Thor' style; fans say 'Young Avengers'

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Jane Foster was wiped away in Thanos' grand plan of wiping out half of the population of Earth. The Avengers--which also included Thor's lousy self-- finally defeat Thanos and bring back the wiped out population including Jane Foster. 

READ | Chris Hemsworth kickstarts 'Thor: Love And Thunder' promotions with Taika Watiti & Tessa

The recently released official teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder have now unveiled the glimpse of Jane Foster taking the mantle from Thor to become the new god of thunder. The brief glimpse of Natalie Portman as the new Thor has stirred the Marvel fandom. The upcoming film is reportedly scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, in the US.

READ | Thor 4 teaser OUT: As Chris Hemsworth's Thor 'retires', Jane Foster wields Mjolnir; WATCH

Image: instagram/@marvel/Twitter/@Marvel_Stans

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND