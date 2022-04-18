'Thor: Love & Thunder': Who Is Jane Foster? Thor's Love Interest Now Worthy Of Mjolnir

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Asgardian god of thunder went into retirement in order to forge his own path and discover his true self. From turning his back away from fighting to 'looking into the eyes of the ones he loves during the times when he feels lost, as rightly said by the star-lord himself, Thor has much to explore on the self-exploring journey. Accompanying him on this path is the entire gang of Guardians of the Galaxy barring Gamora.

While Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, gives up violence in exchange for steering the ship, another godess of thunder emerges to protect the realm. Giving the first look into Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who was last seen in MCU in Thor: The Dark World, the teaser showed the astrophysicist has now become worthy of Mjolnir - Thor's hammer. Read on to find out who is Jane Foster and what her role might entail in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Who is Jane Foster?

Doctor Jane Foster, who was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2011 film Thor followed by her appearance in Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, is the creator of Foster Theory and an Asgard aficionado. Jane Foster - portrayed by Natalie Portman, and the god of thunder first crossed paths after the latter was banished from his realm and fell to earth. In search of his hammer, Foster accompanied the Asgardian royalty as they eventually formed a romantic relationship.

Considering how important she was to Thor, S.H.I.E.L.D. also protected her during Loki's attack on Earth. Although she was angry at Thor for not contacting her despite returning to Earth, Jane Foster helped him defeat Malekith during the Battle of Greenwich. After staying together on Earth, Thor and Jane Foster ended their relationship following the Ultron Offensive.

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Jane Foster was wiped away in Thanos' grand plan of wiping out half of the population of Earth. The Avengers--which also included Thor's lousy self-- finally defeat Thanos and bring back the wiped out population including Jane Foster.

The recently released official teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder have now unveiled the glimpse of Jane Foster taking the mantle from Thor to become the new god of thunder. The brief glimpse of Natalie Portman as the new Thor has stirred the Marvel fandom. The upcoming film is reportedly scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, in the US.

Image: instagram/@marvel/Twitter/@Marvel_Stans