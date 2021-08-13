Thor: The Dark World Director Alan Taylor On Film's Backlash: 'I Lost Will To Make Movies'

Director of Thor: The Dark World, Alan Taylor, is opening up about people's reactions to his Marvel hit-and-miss. Taylor recently discussed how he felt about all the hate he received from people and how it was a tough time in his life where he didn't feel like directing anymore. Here's what the Thor Dark World director said -

Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor opens up about negative reviews

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor opened up about a tough time in his life, which was when he directed back-to-back films for two major franchises: Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys. The director, who has been at the helm for several acclaimed episodes of Mad Men, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, was offered the sequel to Thor, 2013.

Taylor spoke about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, mentioning how he was "always smart about looking at what worked and didn’t". He also spoke about how he then came in to "bring some Game of Thrones to it". The director also spoke about Thor Dark World's title, which required the film to be something darker and more grounded, than the first.

Fans will know that Thor, subtitled The Dark World, was and still is considered as one of the MCU's weakest films, disliked by audiences and critics alike. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was initially slated to direct the film, however, the report claims that she bowed out, admitting "I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing. It would have looked like it was my fault.".

Well, Jenkins may have been right about that, since it looked like Alan Taylor's fault instead. While speaking about how the film he created was edited, Taylor said:

Instead, it looked like Taylor’s fault, and the director watched as the film changed radically during postproduction editing and reshoots. There was a slightly more magical quality. There was weird stuff going on back on Earth because of the convergence that allowed for some of these magical realism things. And there were major plot differences that were inverted in the cutting room and with additional photography — people [such as Loki] who had died were not dead, people who had broken up were back together again. I think I would like my version.

While Taylor claimed that the studio edits somewhat caused his film to be disliked, he also spoke about how he suggested certain other writer-directors who might've been able to salvage the movie. He admittedly said, "I really admire the skill set of somebody who can go in with a very personal vision — like Taika Waititi or James Gunn — and manage to combine it with the big corporate demands. I think my skill set may be different.".

Thor: The Dark World director talks about how the pressure affected his mental health

Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor also talked about how he received an offer to direct Terminator: Genisys, a few months before the release of the former film. He spoke about how his girlfriend, Jane Wu, urged him to turn the film down and focus on some he loved, "something that's more personal", she said. However, Taylor admits that working with star Arnold Schwarzenegger was tempting enough to ignore the warning signs.

While the Terminator film, just like Thor, made money in the global box office, critics and fandoms were once again brutal and this time it affected the director. Speaking about how it affected his mental health, Alan Taylor said:

I had lost the will to make movies. I lost the will to live as a director. I’m not blaming any person for that. The process was not good for me. So I came out of it having to rediscover the joy of filmmaking.

