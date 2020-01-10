Thor's Character Was Not Supposed To Get His Eye Back According To Marvel's Initial Plan

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is loved by all Marvel fans, they rejoiced even further when he wielded his brand new Stormbreaker. However, there were some aspects from the film in Infinity War, which did not go according to plan. Fans loved to see the change of look Thor received throughout his run in the Marvel films.

Initially, when Thor loses his eye in Thor: Ragnarok, he later gets one back in Avengers: Infinity War, however, Marvel considered not giving Thor his eye back.

Marvel Considered Not Giving Thor His Eye Back In Infinity War

After Taika Waititi (director) changed the appearance of Thor completely in Ragnarok, with letting go of his golden locks and his eye, Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo kept his look intact but provided him with an eye.

Changes were further made when Thor’s Mjolnir was destroyed and replaced with his Stormbreaker. However, Thor's distinct look due to the colour of his eyeballs was quite evident and indeed was a noticeable one.

However, Marvel initially had plans to not opt for this approach and keep him without his one eye. In a recently released The Art of Avengers: Endgame book, artist Wesley Burt revealed some early designs for Thor in Endgame.

The art displays Thor after he killed Thanos and retreats to New Asgard where he puts on a little weight. The images also depict Thor with an eye patch. The artist Wesley Burt told an entertainment daily that Thor did not have any cyborg eye at any point in Infinity war according to an early script.

He further added that it is this reason he continued adding eyepatches or giving him sunglasses with one lens darker than the other.

The Patch symbolised the trauma Thor went through and how he has survived through all of it. Thor getting an eye patch was said to be a visual representation of him following his father’s footsteps, according to fans.

The Marvel universe has named its next batch of movies and fans are excited as one of them happens to feature Thor. The movie titled Thor: Love and Thunder, is slated to release in 2021 of November.

