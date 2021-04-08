'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Trailer Puts Angelia Jolie Against Forest Fire And Assassins

Those Who Wish Me Dead cast Angelia Jolie as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper. It is an upcoming western thriller film directed by Taylor Sheridan and is based on Michael Koryta’s book of the name same, published in 2014. Now, the first trailer of the movie is released.

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' trailer out

Warner Bros. Pictures has shared the first Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer, a New Line Cinema project. It starts with Angelina Jolie as Hannah reeling on the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire. She comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy who has nowhere to go as his father was murdered by two assassins.

Hannah takes the responsibility of protecting the kid. Soon the killers find them and the chase for life begins. One of the assassins lights up the forest as the fire will increase problems for Hannah and the boy. Angelina Jolie is then seen in some action sequences facing the murderers. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021 and will be available on the streaming platform for 31 days from release. Check out the Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer below.

Those Who Wish Me Dead cast has Finn Little as Connor Casserly, a young boy who escapes the assassins. Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) are seen as the father-son assassin duo. Jon Bernthal (Punisher) plays a sheriff in Montana, Harrison. Tyler Perry, Medina Senghore, Jake Weber, James Jordan, and Tory Kittles also features.

Those Who Wish Me Dead plot is described as a female-driven Western that takes place amidst a wildfire raging in the Montana wilderness. When a teenager witnesses a murder, he finds himself being pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. Though there is a survival expert tasked with protecting him, the forest fire threatens to destroy them all.

The screenplay is adapted by Taylor Sheridan, along with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. Sheridan earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay of Hell or High Water in 2016. Koryta's novel centers around a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. He is given a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens. On the other hand, the killers are slaughtering anyone who comes in their way in a methodical quest to find the kid.

