Throwback To When Will Smith Sang 'Aati Kya Khandala' On 'Indian Idol' Season 2; Watch

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality tv shows in India. In over 11 seasons, various celebrities from Bollywood have appeared as guests on the show. Back in 2006, Hollywood actor Will Smith also made an appearance on the show. Will Smith made a guest appearance on the second season of the show and even revealed that it was his first time travelling to India.

Will Smith on Indian Idol season 2

Back in 2006, Smith appeared on season 2 of the Indian Idol. During his appearance on the show, The Pursuit of Happyness actor even sang the popular Hindi song Aati Kya Khandala along with a contestant. Smith also gave some pep talk to the contestants, at one point Will suddenly stood on the couch and frightened host Mini Mathur. He displayed his enthusiasm and energy by shouting at the top of his voice and startled everyone.

Will Smith reveals the title and cover page of his memoir

Will Smith took to his Instagram and announced that he will soon be releasing his autobiography titled Will. While sharing the news Smith in his video said that "It's been a labour of love". The book will be relating in November 2021 and as per People magazine, the book explores Smith's personal journey, from his childhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to his iconic roles in movies and shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and like Ali (2001) The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and Hitch (2005).

Will Smith in King Richard

Will Smith will next be seen in the biographical drama movie King Richard. The movie is based on the life of Tennis coach Richard Williams and the father of the star tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The movie will show how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. Smith will be seen portraying the role of Richard Williams with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton playing the role of Venus and Serena Williams respectively. The movie is scheduled to release on 19th November 2021.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

