Thunder Force's Young Lydia Berman Is A "dead Ringer" Of Melissa McCarthy, Here's Why

Who plays young Lydia Berman in 'Thunder Force'?

Netflix has been adding new content to their superhero genre section. The latest addition to this section is the Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer starrer, Thunder Force. The comedy superhero film primarily revolves around two childhood friends, Lydia Berman and Emily Stanton who try to become superheroes in a world that is full of dangerous criminals and evil superpowers.

Since Netflix’s Thunder Force premiered on the platform on April 9, 2021, it has been a subject of several headlines. But more than the story, fans of the show could not help but be curious about the uncanny resemblance between the young actor who plays Lydia Berman’s role and Melissa McCarthy. This uncanny resemblance is natural since young Lydia’s role has been essayed by Melissa McCarthy’s daughter Vivian Falcone.

Moreover, Netflix’s Thunder Force has written and directed by Melissa McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone. Hence the superhero comedy is a close affair for comedian Melissa McCarthy. But this is not the first time Melissa McCarthy has collaborated with husband Ben Falcone. The duo has previously worked together on several other films.

Talking about casting Vivian Falcone as Lydia Berman in a press note mentioned in Popsugar’s report, Melissa McCarthy has said that she and her husband Ben have tried to keep Vivian away from taking an active part in films but added that she is very good at it. Ben further added that they needed somebody to essay the role of a 12-year-old Lydia in Thunder Force and Vivian is a “dead ringer” of his wife at that age.

In the press statement, Ben also spoke about his daughter Vivian Falcone’s acting prowess. He said that Vivian is like her mother and can perform a scene in alternate ways when pitched to do so. The Thunder Force director further added that Vivian can do all of these adjustments at the mere age of 12. Apart from Vivian Falcone, Melissa McCarthy’s younger daughter Georgette is also part of the film and plays the role of the girl who says, “That lady threw a bus”.

