TI To No Longer Play Role Of Ant Man's Friend Dave In Third Instalment?

TI, the American rapper, whose actual name is Clifford Harris, will no longer play a role in the third instalment of the Ant-Man movie, Variety revealed. TI had played the role of Dave, Ant-Man’s friend in the first two parts of the film. The news of TI’s departure from Ant-Man 3 came only a few days after the actor and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris were accused of abuse, sexual assault and drugging, and a criminal investigation was called against them in two states. The news that he will not be a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came out less than a day after the first woman who had accused TI of wrongdoing, Sabrina Peterson, had said that TI had pulled a gun on her, and filed a defamation suit against the couple.

TI sacked from Ant-Man 3

The defamation that she has filed against TI and Tiny was on the basis of what the couple had spoken about her when she had filed the allegations against them for the first time. According to Variety, TI was never supposed to return for the third part of the film, to begin with, but the link between the allegations against TI and the news of his discontinuation from the franchise is unclear. TI on the other hand has denied all the allegations that the six women have made against him.

He told Vulture that if the charges that were made against him were properly looked into and investigated, both his and his wife Tiny’s name would be cleared. He is confident that he has done nothing wrong and that when everything was said and done no charges would be levied against him. Steve Sadow, one of the lawyers who represent the Harris', spoke to the site about the new victims who had come out with their story. He said that nothing that his clients had done was wrong or could be considered to be defamatory. The lawyer was sure it was to be an open and shut case. The couple’s reality show T. I & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle has been paused by MTV after the serious allegations were levied against the couple.

