'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Twitter Review: Andrew Garfield Hailed For 'Oscar-worthy' Acting

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Twitter review is out. Andrew Garfield was hailed for his performance, with many critics calling it an 'Oscar worthy' act'.

Ahead of Tick, Tick... Boom! release, some critics got the opportunity to watch the film at the American Film Institute and the verdict is out. The Andrew Garfield-starrer is a winner! If the reviews coming in before the release are anything to go by, there could be appreciation, awards and more for the book adaptation.

Netizens too expressed their excitement on the rave reviews for Andrew Garfield. There is also talk that the venture could make Garfield an Oscar contender, something that delighted many members of the Twitteratti. 

Tick, Tick... Boom! Twitter review is out

The movie is based on a book of the same name by Jonathan Larson, an autobiographical account of his musical dream as time runs out for him. One critic called it a 'love letter' to Larson and all artists, and that it was the perfect tribute for him.

'Electric with control and style', was one comment for the movie and that it would particularly be a treat for Broadway lovers. 'Sensational, powerful, rousing, life-affirming musical' was the review from a critic.  'Absolutely astounding', 'beautiful ode to Broadway and creatives', read another comment.

Andrew Garfield wins praises

'Career best performance', 'go-for-broke performance', 'powerhouse performance', 'electrifying' were some of the terms used for Andrew Garfield. The Amazing Spider-Man star was seen in a role unlike anything before, said a critic.

One even went to call him one of the 'great actors of our generation.' Another said that it was 'most stunning work to date'. A critic wrote that he owned the role from start to finish.

Some felt that he deserved an Oscar nomination. One called it an 'Oscar-worthy performance'. Many netizens who read the initial reviews lapped up the comments and expressed their excitement about it.

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda was hailed immensely, one praising his 'visually assured direction'. Bradley Whitford was among the other members of the cast who found a mention.  

The movie also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens, among others. After its limited release in theatres on Friday, the movie heads straight to Netflix on November 19.

Tags: Tick, Tick Boom, Oscars
