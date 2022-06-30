Ocean's Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are all set to reunite on the big screen as they gear up for the release of their film Ticket to Paradise. The film is a romantic comedy and is scheduled to release on October 21. The makers of the film have now released its trailer, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect on the big screen.

Ticket to Paradise trailer

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker's film will see George Clooney and Julia Roberts playing the role of a divorced couple. Although the duo disagrees about a number of things, they both do not wish their daughter gets married and makes the same mistake they made 25 years ago. So, they make their way to Bali so that she does not go further in her relationship and the distance between them seems to fade as the trailer comes to an end. The short clip sees several hilarious moments between the duo as they engage in banter throughout, and also features emotional scenes, including when their daughter learns about their plans.

Watch the Ticket to Paradise trailer here

Speaking to Deadline earlier about the film, George Clooney called Ticket to Paradise an 'old-fashioned' film. He also mentioned that it would be 'something special' and would also be different from his other films in the genre. He also revealed that as soon as he read the script, he called his co-star to ask her if she was interested in doing it. The upcoming movie will mark the actor's return to the romantic-drama genre after a long break and fans can't wait to see him with Roberts.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts films

This is not the first time the much-loved Hollywood duo will be seen sharing the screen. They were seen acting opposite each other in Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve, in which they entertained the audience with their work. Apart from these, they also worked together for Money Monster alongside Jack O'Connell, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe and others. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which saw Clooney make his directorial debut, also featured Julia Roberts alongside himself in the lead role.