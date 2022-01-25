Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On DUI Arrest, Avers 'I Got A Really Great Lawyer'

Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip fame was recently apprehended and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Georgia and opened up about it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor appeared on the talk show via video chat and broke her silence on the matter. She mentioned she had a 'really great lawyer' and was working things out.

Tiffany Haddish opens up about DUI arrest

The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about her recent run-in with the law. She was arrested on January 14 according to reports by People. According to the publication, she jokingly said on the show, "I can say this, Jimmy, I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four, in uniform. And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!" The report mentioned that officers received a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m regarding a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep. The investigations that took place after the call led to the actor being arrested for driving under the influence.

Haddish often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram and recently shared a post mourning the loss of iconic actor Bob Saget. She called him one of her first 'great teachers' as she expressed her love for him. She wrote, " @bobsaget I am going to miss you so much😭😭 You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh 😂. Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever! 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️"

She also spoke about the loss of the actor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as she called him her 'big mentor, big brother, father figure'. The actor also recently lost her grandmother, whom she called her 'soulmate'. However, she mentioned she was 'making something out of it' and her next comedy special would be about grief, and it would help her 'figure out how to process it all'.

Image: Instagram/@tiffanyhaddish