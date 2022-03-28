Tiffany Haddish Defends Will Smith's Controversial Oscars Moment; 'They Exploited Her'

Will Smith's controversial moment with presenter Chris Rock has undoubtedly become the biggest highlight of Oscars 2022, with fans and celebrities pouring in their reactions after the King Richard star slapped the comedian after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. Amid the drama, American comedian Tiffany Haddish backed Smith, quipping that he 'stood up' for his wife.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Tiffany quipped that seeing a "Black man stand up for his wife" meant 'so much' to her. She acknowledged that while many won't like how things went down at the awards, for her, it was 'the most beautiful thing' as it showed men out there still care about their women.

Tiffany Haddish defends Will Smith's controversial moment at Oscars 2022

The 42-year-old comedian-actor said, "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me." She further continued, "As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

Handish, who shared screen space with Jada Pinkett in 2017's Girls Trip, further mentioned, "And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives."

She further mentioned that Rock is a friend of the couple, and that he didn't even run the joke by her. She quipped that Jada 'was hurt'. "If she wouldn't have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn't have said nothing...But you could see he was clearly...And they exploited it. They exploited her, so 'I have to do something'… He protected his wife."

The controversial incident took place as Chris, who was introducing the award for Best Documentary, pointed to Will's wife and said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya.". Jada has earlier spoken at length about her hair loss amid her battle with autoimmune disorder 'alopecia'.

(Image: AP)