Tiffany Haddish Disses Nicki Minaj, Says 'unlike Her I Treat Everybody With Dignity'

Comedian Tiffany Haddish made it official that she doesn’t like Nicki Minaj at all. During a recent recorded chart conversation on the social media application Clubhouse, an ardent fan compared the comedian with the Anaconda singer. However, Tiffany did not seem to have liked the compliment of the fan.

“You are the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now”, said the fan. Soon after another voice in the conversation disagreed with the fan claiming that Tiffany is way better than Minaj as she always “shows up on time”. It was at that time when Tiffany Haddish joined the discussion throwing some serious shades at the pop star. While dissing her, Tiffany added, “unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity”.

Reportedly, this isn’t the first time when fans have openly witnessed a clash between the two stars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, back in the year 2018, when Tiffany Haddish made a joke about Fifth Harmony, Nicki came to their rescue. It was while accepting her VMA award, when Nicki warned Tiffany and said, ‘don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony’.

Now, Tiffany’s recent recorded chat has spread like wildfire on social media. Although Nicki hasn’t responded to the comments yet, loyal fans of the star have not held back to reply to her shady statement. Many fans of Nicki, took to Twitter to slam Haddish, here’s taking a quick at some of the tweets below:

How all of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz are assembling against Tiffany Haddish right now pic.twitter.com/YSXJ9rUCs3 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 15, 2021

If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me? pic.twitter.com/Du8FXn1lPW — ð—‡ð—ˆð–»ð—ˆð–½ð—’. (@imnotk3vin) March 15, 2021

On the professional front, Tiffany recently won the Grammy Award for the Best Comedy Album category. Tiffany, took to Instagram, to share how she found out that she won the prestigious award. In the video shared, the comedian can be seen crying and explaining that a ‘black woman hasn’t won in the category since 1986’. Check out the post below:

This is How I found out I Won a Grammy! I was Working today for @kidssaythedarndestthings

Airing very soon on @cbstv . The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America. I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief. I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen

(Promo Image Source: Tiffany Haddish & Nicki Minaj Instagram)