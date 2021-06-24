Tiffany Haddish Flaunts Her 40 Pounds Weight Loss In A Bikini Photoshoot; See Pics

Tiffany Haddish has worked hard and lost 40 pounds during the pandemic. The actor recently took to Instagram to show off her toned figure in a bikini. Her transformation has left fans surprised and they loaded her post with encouraging comments. Take a look at Tiffany Haddish's photos below.

Tiffany flaunts her weight loss in a bikini

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a set of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a black bikini set that had a pink print and she paired her look with a similar, full-sleeved coverup. Her hair was left loose and she opted for a thin neckpiece while flaunting her body. She captioned her post by writing, “Today is the 2nd day of summer. Just thought you should know” and continued to mention the hair and makeup artist and the stylist.

Fans and friends showered her post with comments such as, “Tiffany! Damn I love that swimsuit on you”, “Look at you. So proud”, “Body looks AMAZING !!”, “Put in work!!! Congrats!!!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Tiffany shared yet another set of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a yellow swimsuit and posed by leaning against a tree. In her caption, she wrote, “Have a Great Monday.” Check out her post below.

A few days ago, Tiffany shared pictures while posing at a beach in a plunging one-piece, white Balmain decorative buttons swimsuit that had gold buttons down the entire front. She also added a matching cap to her look. She captioned her post by writing, “Happy Juneteenth EveryBody I hope you are having fun in the sun Celebrating Freedom.”

More about Tiffany's weight loss

In an earlier interview with People, Tiffany Haddish spoke of her weight loss journey and said that she has lost 40 pounds in the COVID period and added that she has been exercising every day for anywhere between 15 minutes to two hours. She also revealed that her commitment to health and fitness was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, the Olympian athlete who still holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time. Tiffany sticks to regular vitamins and has shifted her diet towards healthier foods.

(IMAGE: TIFFANY HADDISH'S INSTAGRAM)

