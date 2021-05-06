Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Donated Eggs At 21; Opens Up About Her Plans Of Parenthood

Tiffany Haddish was recently a part of an interview on May 5, 2021, where she opened up about her plans and dreams of parenting. The actor also revealed that she might have some kids already, which date back to when she was just 21 years old. Find out all that the actor revealed in the interview including her future plans of parenthood.

Tiffany Haddish opens up about her plans of parenthood

The 41-year-old actor told E!'s Daily Pop that she has started prepping herself for motherhood and is currently taking parenthood classes. Tiffany also expressed that she is looking forward to adopting a child. She joked and said, “If I get pregnant, that is all God – tearing down all walls, all barriers. Because, definitely, I have taken the precautions to protect me”.

The actor then said that she’d hire some help if she finds out that she is expecting, but only after she sheds a few tears on the news. Haddish further added, “I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt. I’m looking at [age] five and up – really like seven. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk”. She also said that she wants the children to know, “that I put in the work and I wanted them”.

Tiffany has made up her mind to adopt as she also ruled out the option of going through surrogacy during the conversation. She said, “I don't want to pay nobody to carry my baby either, because then I have to go through the process of giving myself injections”. The actor who has spent a part of her life in foster care also expressed in an earlier appearance on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, that living in foster care was one of the worst feelings and she is on a mission to keep children from having to feel like that.

Tiffany Haddish further revealed a fact about herself that she had donated a bunch of eggs when she was 21, which is why she said that she might have some kids already. Talking about the same, she said, “Here goes something everybody doesn't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs. So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets”. Further adding, “I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere”.

Image: Tiffany Haddish's Instagram

