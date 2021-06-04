Tiffany Haddish To Embody Florence Griffith Joyner In Flo-Jo's Biopic Soon; See Details

Tiffany Haddish, the American comedian and author is all set to star in and produce a biopic on three-times Olympic Gold Medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, known as Flo-Jo. Tiffany Haddish is going to co-produce the biopic with Game 1 and Florence Griffith Joyner's husband and coach, Al Joyner, who will also act as a creative consultant on the project. Florence Griffith holds the title of the fastest woman in the world, two decades after her demise!

Who is Olympian Florence Griffith?

Olympian Florence Griffith was an American track and field athlete and she is said to have made track and field more popular. She set two world records in 1988 in 100m and 200m events and they still remain unbroken. She started running at the age of 7 and her first race that got her media attention was in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles where she won a silver medal in the 200m race. But she was personally disappointed with herself and took semi-retirement. In 1987, she poured herself back into sports and started intensive weight training and also changed her starting technique. This led her to win her three Olympic Gold Medals in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea. It was also the year she married coach, Al Joyner.

After Flo-Jo retired in 1989, she started a foundation for underprivileged children and impacted many lives. At the age of 38, in 1998, Flo-Jo suffered a seizure in her sleep and passed away due to suffocation.

The biopic

On the making of the Florence Griffith biopic, Tiffany Haddish said to Variety that she is looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the "way it should be told," and that her goal with the Florence Griffith biopic film will be to make sure younger generations know of the fastest woman in the world and a hero to many.

Actor Tiffany Haddish also took to Twitter to announce how elated she was about the biopic.

My Heart is so full Right now! I can’t even explain how hard I am going to work to honor Her Legacy! https://t.co/Ph4pdtkYii — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) June 3, 2021

Reportedly, the actress has already begun her training under Flo-Jo's coach and husband Al Joyner. He is said to be making Haddish do similar training to what his late wife did when she was in form. The biopic is said to take viewers through Flo-Jo's whole life, her passion for sports, her impact on children and her untimely demise.

IMAGE: TIFFANY HADDISH INSTAGRAM

