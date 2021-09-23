Last Updated:

‘Tiger King 2’ To Premier On THIS Date, Netflix Reveals Upcoming True Crime Slate

Tiger King 2

Tiger King 2 is officially on board! Recently, the online streaming giant, Netflix revealed that the sequel, Tiger King 2 will be premiering on the site later this year. The joyful news comes as the streamer announced its upcoming true-crime slate, which also includes four new docuseries and the films set through early next year. The series will be helmed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who directed the first hit docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Tiger King 2 is on its way!

Taking to its verified Twitter handle, Netflix announced that Tiger King 2 is 'coming back' this year. The streamer wrote, "Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!" 

The series will be executively produced by Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens along with Goode and Chaiklin. However, it is still unclear when exactly the timeline of events in the series will pick up, the footage within the streamer's announcement video for its true-crime slate shows several clips of Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, and Joe Exotic calling from jail, where he is serving a 17-year sentence for attempting a murder for hire plot aimed at Baskin in the first part.

Along with Tiger King 2, Netflix also dropped other upcoming four true-crime series and documentaries. The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman depicts a tale of the world's most notorious conman who was convicted in 2005. It will be launched in January 2022. The Tinder Swindler, which will be premiering in February 2022, tells the investigation story of a man who posed as a billionaire on the dating app Tinder. 

Its Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King focuses on the journey of a group of investors as they look into the mysterious cryptocurrency mastermind Gerry Cotten's death. Bad Vegan follows the story of a restaurant owner Sarma Melngailis, who was conned out of millions by a backer. Both the series will be launched at some point in 2022.

In a press release, Netflix Documentary VPs Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura said, "Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives."

