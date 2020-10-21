'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Reveals How She Discovered Her Sexuality

Carole Baskin, the star from Tiger King, recently revealed that she is a bisexual and shared her story about how she discovered her sexuality. Carole Baskin is a big-cat activist and the CEO of a non-profit animal sanctuary near Florida. She has also appeared in a few TV series. Read ahead to know about her story that made her aware that she is a bisexual.

Carole Baskin is bisexual: “Probably born in the wrong body”

Carole Baskin, recently eliminated from Dancing With The Stars, spoke to the team of Pink News and revealed that she is a bisexual. The Tiger King star began her story and said that she was engaged to a psychologist whose entire field was to deal with the LGBT+ community. She continued that it was during the period when AIDS was wreaking havoc around the world and people were losing their loved ones. She eventually became very close to the LGBT+ community then.

The Tiger King star stated that she felt being born into the wrong body as she was such a tomboy and male-oriented while doing anything. She added that she never had any mothering instincts and didn't play with any dolls. She further revealed that she felt something wrong but could not quite put her finger on what it was.

Also Read 'The Batman' Set Pictures Reveal The Inclusion Of Wonder Woman In The Movie; Take A Look

Carole Baskin later shared that it was during the ‘80s that she discovered it through dealing with the LGBT+ community and realised that she had just as equal feelings for women as she did for men. She further mentioned that she always considered herself to be bisexual. She made a joke out of it and said that even though she never had a wife, she could easily have a wife as a husband.

Also Read 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Vernon Davis Doesn't Make It To Top 10 Of Season 29

When asked about her Tiger King co-star, she stated that he was an embarrassment to the community and was just a deviant in the way he treated humans and animals. She also added that he was a malignant narcissist and this had nothing to do with any of the communities that he may associate himself with.

Also Read Dancing With The Stars' Derek Hough Will Not Propose To His Girlfriend On The Show

Also Read Joe Exotic Reacts To 'Tiger King' Doc Antle's Charges; Tells Everyone To Take A Stand

Image Source- IN Magazine Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.