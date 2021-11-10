Tiger Shroff Lists Reasons To 'Shang Chi' Before Its Arrival On Disney Plus; Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media to share a bunch of reasons to watch Marvel's hit actioner Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus. the movie is set to release on the streamer as a part of the day-long event taking place on Friday, November 12 called Disney Plus Day. With a promise to bring exclusive content to its subscribers, MCU's Simu Liu starrer superhero flick is one of the movies premiering on the platform.

The movie was hailed for introducing the first-ever Asian superhero, played by Canadian actor Simu Liu along with high octane action including the combat technique of Martial Arts. Along with Marvel fanatics, the Heropanti actor is also excited about the movie coming to the platform considering his expertise in the technique demonstrated on his social media on several occasions.

Tiger Shroff lists down reasons to watch Shang Chi

Taking to his Instagram on November 10, the 31-year-old actor shared a video featuring himself to list down a couple of reasons to watch the Marvel action film on Disney Plus. In the video, he revealed that ever since he heard about Shang Chi releasing on Disney Plus Day, he has been 'really kicked' to tell his friends about it and get them 'equally excited'.

He listed the lead actor Simu Liu as the number one reason to watch the movie stating, ''I heard Simu Liu learned Martial Arts just before the film. But when you watch the movie, it feels like he's been doing it for ages''. He further stated that the villain in the film Xu Wenwu played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai is another reason to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

He further listed Visual, music and humour as the reason to watch the actioner on Disney Plus. He shared the video with the caption, ''Martial Arts ✅ Marvel's Humor ✅ Mara Mari ✅ If you still need more reasons to watch Marvel Studios' #ShangChi and The Legend of Ten Rings, watch this!''

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will star opposite Tara Sutaria in the upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 and in the fourth instalment of Baaghi which also featured actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. He is currently filming for his upcoming action thriller Ganapath in the UK with Kriti Sanon.

(Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/shangchi)