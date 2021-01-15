Tilda Swinton Calls Herself "Queer"; Says She Has Always Felt Like One

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton, as per various reports online, has referred to themself as "queer" and has gone on to explain what the gender pronouns means. The reports that say something on the lines of "Tilda Swinton Is Queer" began surfacing online a little over 12 hours ago. A report like that would traditionally make readers call Tilda Swinton gay, but the articles in question show them expanding on their statement. The statements indicate that the statement has nothing to do with their preference in the area of partners or their binary/nonbinary status.

Also Read: Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix 'Pinocchio' Stop-motion Film Lands A Star-studded Cast

A report on Advocate.com has quoted Tilda Swinton saying that she considers herself to be queer and always has done so. The report in question also has her saying that the term Queer, as per her dictionary, has to do with sense and sensibility. The article also quoted her talking about her tryst for finding her Queer Circus, as per her own words. The next statement saw Swinton expressing her gratitude for the fact that she has found it and now it is her world.

Also Read: Danny Boyle's Iconic Films: 'The Beach' Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio And More

Also Read: The Avengers: Endgame's Deleted Scene Hints At The Possibility Of Thanos' Eventual Return

What did Tilda Swinton probably mean by the term "Queer":

While elaborating on the subject, Swinton was quoted saying that she has found a family with the likes of The French Dispatch director Wes Anderson, Parasite helmer Bong Joon-ho, Jim Jarmusch, Luca Guadagnino, Lynne Ramsay, and Joanna Hogg. Given that the artists and directors that she has mentioned have developed a reputation for being eccentric individuals, it would appear that Swinton has explained what she meant by Queer. It would appear that by referring to herself as Queer, Tilda Swinton is trying to say that she's a person of singular tastes. Swinton could also be seen conveying that her sensibilities regarding various aspects of life are not in line with the norms that have been pre-established by societies.

One such example of the same can be considered to be the arrangement between Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp. As per a 2009 report In Harper's Bazaar, Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp have been living under the same roof for over a decade now. At one point, the roof was also shared by Swinton's then lawfully-wedded husband, John Byrne. On the subject of the open marriage, the article in question also quoted her saying that they are all family and are happy with the arrangement.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Beach' Has Soundtrack That Can Be Wonderful Addition To Your List

Tilda Swinton's upcoming project:

On the work front, Tilda Swinton will be next seen in Wes Anderson's latest directorial, The French Dispatch. The feature film also stars the likes of Timothee Chamalet, Bill Murray, and Benicio Del Toro. The French Dispatch will also see Adrian Brody, a long time collaborator of Wes Anderson.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.