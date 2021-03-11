Timbaland And Aaliyah's Special Bond From The Past: Did Timbaland Confess His Feelings?

American musician Timbaland and the late singer Aaliyah worked on many projects together in the late 90s. They were known to have a great bond as they spoke fondly of each other publicly. Recently, Timbaland took to Intagram to share a video of Aaliyah to commemorate International Women's Day with a sincere caption. The video resulted in fans remembering the one time Timbaland confessed to having feelings for Aaliyah in a 2011 interview.

Timbaland and Aaliyah songs together

American singer Aaliyah passed away in a tragic plane crash at the age of 22. Before her passing she delivered several chart-topping songs, she also worked with Timbaland and Missy Elliot in 1996 on the album 'One in a Million' which many believe contributed to Timabaland's climb to success. Timbaland and Aaliyah then worked together on her self-titled album during which she said in an interview with Billboard that the reason she worked with Timbaland was because they had an amazing chemistry.

Timbaland's viral Aaliyah video

Timbaland posted a video of Aaliyah on his Instagram on Women's day and called her 'his baby girl' along with an emotional message. This caused many of his fans to believe that Aaliyah and Timbaland dated. The topic became controversial as the 49-year-old musician was 22 years old when he met Aaliyah who was only 16 years at the time.

Timberland confessed in an interview with E! True Hollywood Story that he was in love with Aaliyah when he met her but fought against his feelings as Aaliyah was still a minor. After Aaliyah's sudden death, Timbaland revealed in an interview on The Meredith Vieira Show that he fell into depression. The thing that kept him going were prayers and that he constantly felt Aaliyah's presence around him.

About Timbaland's wife Monique Idlette

Timbaland got married to Monique Idlette in 2008 but the couple filed for divorce twice before separating for good. Monique Idlette's age now is 46 years old and she has a daughter named Reign Mosley and a son named Demetrius Mosley. Timbaland's wife is a venture capitalist and an entertainment mogul who rose to prominence after she got married to Timbaland.