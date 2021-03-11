Timbaland's Recently Surfaced Video About Singer Aaliyah Sparks Chatter On Twitter

American Musician Timbaland's old video surfed on the internet, creating a spark amongst netizens recently. Almost a decade old, the video is dated back to December 2011. In the video, Timbaland spoke about rapper Aaliyah and confessed his love for her. During the interview, Timbaland also spoke about his childhood and later moved to speak about his career in the music industry. He further opened up about his love towards Aaliyah and said 'he was in love' with her and also recounted their first meeting.

Timbaland Rapper's viral video rages Twitter argument

Timbaland was around 25 at the time of the interview while Aaliyah was 16 at that time. In the video which surfed online, the singer also said that she was a baby and he was in love with her but he was fighting a big war with himself as he stayed away from her. Moreover, he also added that he married Monique Idlett because she reminded him of Aaliyah. Monique Idlett was Timbaland's wife when he admitted this and the couple is now on the verge of separation. This video caused a lot of disruption amongst Netizens. Several left their thoughts in the form of tweets on the micro-blogging site.

Aaliyah was a victim, point blank period. She was a TEENAGER being groomed and pursued by 25 and 30 year old GROWN MEN. pic.twitter.com/yCAWvGdPhQ — Justice 4 Breonna Taylor (@kellslaguna) March 10, 2021

Timbaland's viral Aaliyah video was taped years after Aaliyah's plane crash. The latter died in a plane crash in 2000. As Timbaland's video went viral, an online chatter sparked on the internet. A Twitter user, in support of Aaliyah, wrote "Timbaland is a wild n***a for admitting that he married his wife because she reminded him of Aaliyah. Some s*it just stay in your head."(sic). Another Twitter user wrote, "Way too many grown men in the industry around Aaliyah that were treating her like she wasn’t as young as she was."(sic).

Several others shared their views on how Timbaland was wrong to make such a statement on a public platform. Another Twitter user also wrote that "People are so upset about Reid's tweets about Aaliyah but it's true. A lot of the men around her never allowed her to be a child/teen. And I don't care how "normalized" you believe those age gaps were in the 90s. They were predators" (sic). Timbaland and Aaliyah worked together for several music videos and were one of the most popular music duos of the 90s.