When Tobey Maguire Was Almost Fired As Spider-Man After Faking Injury

Tobey Maguire became one of the biggest stars after the success of Spider-Man in the year 2002. The actor reportedly wanted a salary hike but it did not go as planned and he faked an injury. This did not go well and Maguire was almost replaced by another actor. Read on to know more details about the story:

ALSO READ | Mallika Sherawat Says 'there Is A Lot Of Positivity' On Social Media Amid COVID Lockdown

Tobey Maguire was fired as Spider-Man?

Form Sony’s first Spider-Man movie, Tobey Maguire had reportedly earned around $4 million. But reports say that he wanted a salary hike as he was not happy with what he was offered for the second film. In 2003, a year after the first film, Sony was planning a sequel to Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire sent his doctor to a meeting with Sam Raimi and Laura Zikin, the director and producer of the film, with the claim that he was injured in the filming of Seabiscuit and was will not be able to perform hefty stunts in the Spider-Man sequel.

ALSO READ |Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Shares Rare Family Photo With Neetu Kapoor On Mother's Day

According to reports, his publicist at the time said that after doing two physically demanding films in a row, the actor is facing mild back issues and is on the verge of healing. In a separate report, it was stated that Ziskins made over $30 million for the first film. It also stated that Sony called Maguire’s bluff and made an offer to Gyllenhaal.

Maguire always said that he genuinely faced back issues. He did say that he had to apologise to the makers of Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire stated that there came a point when he really had to look the makers in the eye and say that he will be doing whatever it takes. He then went on to earn $17 million for Spider-Man 2 reportedly.

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

ALSO READ |Zayn Malik, The Former One Direction Singer, Is A True Capricorn; Here Is Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.