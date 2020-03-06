Times When Kylie Jenner Flew For A Lovely Vacation; Check Out Her Pictures

Kylie Jenner is considered to be one of the most popular American celebrities. She is one of the most eminent personalities in the media industry. Kylie Jenner has successfully managed to achieve maximum success through her widely known brand Kylie Cosmetics. Apart from her modelling career, she also is known for her role in the reality TV show titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie seems to have managed her schedules like a pro. In spite of the busy schedules, she manages to take some time for refreshing by going out on a vacation. She often shares pictures of her from the vacations. Have a look:

Times when Kylie Jenner flew out for a lovely vacation

Kylie Jenner recently flew out on a vacation to a beach with her friend. She can be seen flaunting multi-coloured bikini with floral prints and paired it with hoop earrings.

Jenner poses in a bikini during her vacation to the Bahamas. The beauty mogul has shared several pictures of her with sister Kendall Jenner. She can be flaunting some electrifying yellow bikini with green and blue highlights.

Kylie Jenner uploaded a couple of pictures when she was enjoying the summer sun. She posted for pictures with friends and her daughter Stormi. She flaunted her summer body in a swimsuit with a long plaited tail.

While Kylie Jenner is often seen vacating in tropical regions, she also visits places with colder temperatures. Here, Jenner can be seen vacating with Stormi in the snow. She captioned saying it was Stormi's first trip in the snow.

