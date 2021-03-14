Times When Will Smith And Jaden Smith Shared Some Cute Moments Together

Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith are quite popular among the audience for their dancing and singing skills. The father-son duo has made several appearances on famous tv shows and interviews where they created some of their cutest moments together. The fans also love their cool bond that they showcase on social media through their interesting Instagram photos and videos. Take a look at some of the cutest and interesting moments of Will Smith and Jaden Smith that received an immense amount of love from fans.

5 of the cutest moments of the father-son duo

Will Smith took to his Instagram handle and posted this quirky yet fun video clip in which he can be seen enjoying a fun game of basketball with his son. In the video, another popular artist, Lil Nas X, can be seen capturing the father and the son’s video and as he snacks, while making the video, Will Smith throws the ball at him. This video showcased a fun side of Will Smith and his son and depicted their friendly bond.

Will Smith wished his son Jaden on his birthday and posted a hilarious photo of him for all his fans. In the photo, he illustrated a scene in which Jaden can be seen flashing a weird expression while Will was seen talking to someone. In the caption, he wished Jaden on his birthday and stated how it looked like Jaden was clearly questioning his parenting abilities and mentioned that whatever he was trying to get him to do, must have turned out okay.

Will Smith’s Instagram is filled with amazing photos of him with his son but this photo received a lot of love from his fans. He shared his son’s photograph along with an old photo of himself and then stated how he resembles him. Their fans also liked this post and agreed that even they felt the same.

Will Smith and his entire family were seen together at Jaden’s weekend performance at Coachella. It was a beautiful moment when Will shared some heartwarming words for his son before his performance. He stated how being nervous was great as it brings one outside their comfort zone and praised him for being courageous to try something new. He even recalled the time when they both acted in a movie together for the first time. He even stated how Jaden had an interesting sense of self-expression and dealt with jabs with effortless class. This entire video involved how Will was extremely proud of what Jaden had become.

During a Q&A interview with the New York magazine, Will Smith and Jaden Smith showcased their quirky side. They openly talked about their equation with each other and even talked about their quest for everything and how it involved multidimensional mathematics. They further stated how their mathematics hadn’t been evolved enough for them and they would have to learn to get that equation.