Timothee Chalamet Is The New 'Golden Boy Of Hollywood' Due To THESE Movie Roles

Timothee Chalamet is considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. The King actor has been receiving back to back offers for diverse roles. So what is the reason behind this Ladybird actor being in such high demand? It reportedly all comes down to Timothee’s movie choices. Check out these movies of Timothee Chalamet that have made him the new Golden Boy of Hollywood.

Timothee Chalamet’s best movies

1. Little Women

Timothee Chalamet’s movie list will be incomplete without mentioning his recent role in Greta Gerwig’s film Little Women. Although the film revolves around the March sisters and their family, Timothee Chalamet left a lasting impression on the audience. He made his character Theodore Laurie Laurence a memorable one among the ensemble cast of Little Women.

2. Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is considered to be the breakout film for Timothee Chalamet. The audience could not get enough of Timtohee’s character Elio who falls in love with Oliver, a graduate student. Timothee Chalamet even received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in the film.

3. Beautiful Boy

Timothee Chalamet played the role of a young man battling drug addiction. His role as Nicholas Nic Sheff and his chemistry with his on-screen father Steve Carell earned the film several nominations. Timothee Chalamet also won several awards for his performance in the film.

4. The King

Timothee Chalamet took the audience by surprise with his role as King Henry V in Netflix’s The King. Timothee Chalamet’s role as King Henry V was recognised by the audience and the critics alike. Timothee was nominated at several awards for his role in The King. The film also won many awards for its production and costume design.

Image Courtesy: Little Women Instagram, Call Me By Your Name Instagram, Beautiful Boy Instagram

