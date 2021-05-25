Timothée Chalamet Cast As "Young Willy Wonka" In New Origin Film By Warner Bros

Warner Bros, along with Roald Dahl Story Co., has been developing the origin story of Willy Wonka for quite some time. The makers were searching for the right actor to depict the iconic character. Now, their search has ended as they reportedly zeroed in on a popular young star for the role.

Timothée Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in the new origin tale

Deadline has reported that Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet has been tapped to depict the legendary inventor and chocolate maker in Wonka. Based on the characters created by Roald Dahl, the plot will revolve around a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before he opened the world's most famous chocolate factory. It is said that Wonka will be the first project in which Chalamet will show off his dancing and singing skills as the film is expected to have several musical numbers. The actor has been the top choice to portray the character for some time, but there was a conflict in scheduling that had to be solved as training for those songs is a part of the preparation for this movie.

The project marks the third time Warner Bros. will be telling the story of Willy Wonka. The first adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel was released in 1971 and featured Gene Wilder as Wonka. The next version had Johnny Depp as the character in 2005 released Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Details about the plot have been kept under wraps. The origin tale will reportedly not have Charlie Bucket, marking it the first time that the kid will be missing from a feature adaptation.

Wonka will be directed by Paul King from the screenplay he penned down with Simon Farnaby. Previous writers involved were Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson. David Heyman is producing through his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet will next be seen in the star-studded adaptation of Dune by director Denis Villeneuve. He is also a part of filmmaker Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch featuring Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, and others. Chalamet stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix film Don't Look Up by Adam McKay.

IMAGE: AP NEWS

