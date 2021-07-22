Timothée Chalamet Grooving To Punjabi Song 'Mundian To Bach Ke' Takes Internet By Storm

American actor Timothée Chalamet was recently seen grooving to the tunes of the popular Punjabi track titled Mundian To Bach Ke. The actor was attending a party that was held at Bagatelle Beach in Saint Tropez, France. The video that has taken the internet by storm, shows Chalamet dressed in a casual outfit. He can be seen enjoying the Indian track. Take a look.

Timothée Chalamet enjoys Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke

The Dune actor had supposedly attended a gathering where the DJ present played several songs including the Punjabi hit number, Mundian To Bach Ke. In the video shared by a fan, Chalamet can be seen sporting a casual white tee which he paired with short white pants. He completed his look with a cap and a pair of dark sunglasses. In the short video clip, the actor had his back against the camera as he grooved to the tunes of the song along with his friends. The Homeland actor was also seen grooving to Shakira's popular song, Hips Don't Lie among other songs.

Timothée Chalamet's Indian fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over his latest video. Many fans have been sharing the video on their respective social media handle with lovely captions. A fan commented, "The Indian in me screamed!!!!!!". Another one wrote, "Beautiful little boy" with several red hearts. A netizen chipped in, "Moreeee...I need more of this". Another one penned, "I already love Timothée Chalamet bt now watching him vibe to one of my fav Punjabi song is making me love him more".

Recently, Timothée Chalamet made headlines for his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The American actor reunited with Tilda Swinton at the film festival in order to promote their upcoming flick, The French Dispatch. During their red carpet appearance, Tilda stood beside Chalamet while his head rested on her shoulder. The picture soon took over the internet as the duo's fans could not stop drooling over their chemistry.

Chalamet also has Dune in his pipeline. Earlier this week, a solo poster of the film featuring Chalamet was released. Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, and David Dastmalchian. The film's world premiere will be hosted at the Venice Film Festival.

IMAGE: PTI

