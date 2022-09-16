Timothee Chalamet Reveals This Hollywood Star Advised Him Not To Do A Superhero Film

Timothee Chalamet is one of the youngest and most successful Hollywood stars to date, who is making sure to leave a mark with every role he plays. While Chalamet is currently waiting for his upcoming film Bones And All, he recently debuted on the cover of the latest issue of British Vogue. During his interview with the magazine, the Call Me By Your Name star revealed a piece of advice he received from an Oscar-winning actor.

Chalamet was last seen playing a pivotal role in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don't Look Up. The Dune star played a small role as Lawrence's love interest in the movie. During his conversation with the magazine, Chalamet revealed it was Leonardo DiCaprio who gave him a piece of straightforward advice back in 2018. The Titanic star told Chalamet not to do hard drugs as well as superhero movies in his career. "No hard drugs and no superhero movies," he told the magazine.

Seemingly, Chalamet took DiCaprio's advice seeing the former's long list of films. Chalamet has worked in several critically acclaimed films, including his debut movie Interstellar, Call Me By Your Name, Ladybird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women and Dune. Moreover, the actor has reportedly not signed any DC or Marvel projects yet.

Timothee Chalamet on starring in Bones And All

The upcoming film Bones And All had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. According to a report by Fox News, the actor opened up about the film and his character during a press conference at the film festival. As the movie is set against the backdrop of the 1980s, when there were no social media, Chalamet revealed he felt relieved to play such a character who is not worried about his presence on social media.

He said, "It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

The movie also stars Taylor Russell opposite Chalamet and will follow the love story of a young couple who travels 3,000 miles across America. Helmed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie is scheduled to release on November 23.

Image: AP