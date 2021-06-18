Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' To Premiere At Venice Film Festival 2021 In September

On Thursday, the verified social media handle of Venice Film Festival confirmed that the forthcoming Warner Bros. film based on Frank Herbert's science fiction novel of the same name, Dune, will have a world premiere at the event held in September. Stating that its premiere will be out-of-competition, the caption informed that it will be shown on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Sala Grande. The annual festival will run from September 1 to September 11 this year.

#Dune (@dunemovie) by #DenisVilleneuve will have its #OutOfCompetition world premiere at the #BiennaleCinema2021 #Venezia78! The highly anticipated movie, which stars an acclaimed cast, will be shown on Friday 3 September in the Sala Grande. Read more → https://t.co/x1QxLizvDQ pic.twitter.com/TTnV2F3xwX — La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) June 17, 2021

More about Dune premiere

The official synopsis of Dune on Venice Film Festivals' announcement note reads, "A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

A look into Dune cast, release date

In the film, American actor Timothée Chalamet will be seen playing Prince Paul Atreides, who leads nomadic tribes in a battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis for a special spice that extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought and makes faster-than-light travel practical. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also feature Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among many others. Dune is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021. Interestingly, the film, which was slated to release in 2020, will be streaming on HBO Max simultaneously.

As mentioned above, the film was earlier slated to release in 2020, however, the release was halted due to the ongoing pandemic. The wrap of the film was announced by Brian Herbert, the son of Dune author Frank Herbert, back in July 2019. In a brief tweet, he had also stated that some of the cast members moved on to other projects while adding they are saying great things about director Denis Villeneuve and how he ran the set of the movie.

IMAGE: DUNE IG

