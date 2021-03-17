Tina Turner Says Goodbye In Her Documentary: Know What Happened To This Iconic Singer

Tina Turner is a Swiss singer-songwriter popularly known as Queen of Rock 'n' Roll in the 60s and 70s. She suffered from a lot of illnesses in her old age and has faced several tragedies. The Tina Turner HBO documentary trailer was recently dropped by the makers and it has been garnering fans' attention. Turner says goodbye to her fans in the documentary after overcoming her painful past. Here's what happened to Tina Turner after she officially retired.

Tina Turner says goodbye in her documentary

The documentary film is all set to premiere on HBO on March 27, 2021. In the film, she looks back at the good days of her life when she was active in her music career and did live concerts. However, she mentioned in the documentary that the good did not balance life and it wasn't a great life. She will be seen talking about the post-traumatic stress disorder she suffered from the domestic abuse of her first husband. She officially retired after her last-ever concert series named Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour in 2009.

What kind of cancer does Tina Turner have?

Tina will also be seen talking and sharing footages from the time she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. At that time, her fans were extremely concerned about what kind of cancer does Tina Turner have and wanted to know about her health. She had also suffered from a stroke a few weeks after her second wedding. She tried to treat her cancer with homoeopathic treatment but reportedly got worse and damaged her kidneys leading to kidney failure. Reports suggest, she even considered assisted suicide but before that her second husband Erwin Bach gave her his kidney and saved her life.

About Craig Hill - Tina Turner's son

After her recovery, Tina received a tragic piece of news that her son Craig Hill died by suicide. Craig was a real estate agent in California and he had a gunshot wound when he was found dead. Tina had told Oprah Winfrey that her troubled relationship with Irk Turner had a huge impact on the life of Craig Hill.