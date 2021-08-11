Tisha Campbell Recalls Encounter With Bear At Grocery Store; Says 'Nobody Believed Me'

Tisha Campbell, the popular American artist known for her amazing performance in the tv show, Rita Rocks, dropped in a thrilling piece of video clip a couple of days ago depicting a bear walking around her at the grocery store. While interacting with the team of ET Online, she recently recalled the incident stating how she was terrified and thanked the god that her mother taught her how to play chess.

Tisha Campbell recalls her encounters with animals

Tisha Campbell recently recalled the time when she ran into a bear while she was shopping for groceries and mentioned that she was in the fruit section while the bear was in the bread section. She then added, “My instinct was, 'OK, I have to figure out how I'm gonna get out of here,' because they were just shooing him outside. How am I gonna get to my car?" she recalled. "So the calm that you see on my IG is really panic, straight panic. But I have to always think two steps ahead. Thank god my mother taught me how to play chess…When I got into my car I got to let it out."

The Rita Rocks actor posted a video of the same on her Instagram in which she clearly depicted a bear walking around her in the aisle. In the video, she said, “I paid for my groceries, but that was part of the panic because I was trying to wait for the bear to go farther. So I was panicked. I just kept paying for my groceries."

Tisha Campbell then exclaimed, "Oh that's so dumb, I should've just dropped the cart and just ran out while he was distracted. But I just got nervous because that looked like a baby bear to me, it didn't look like a full-grown bear. So where there's a baby there's a mama…My dumb behind bought, that's why I was out of breath because I was throwing my groceries in the back and rushed into the front."

As this encounter came out as a shock to her, she further stated how she never saw a bear in that area as there were a lot of people and houses around. She even revealed how her mother didn’t believe her when she went home and narrated the incident to her. 'You're lying, you're lying," said her mother.

As Campbell also witnessed a bobcat and coyotes, she revealed, “I have been having some type of animal attraction these days because I just left Arizona running from a bobcat. Then there were at my hotel room coyotes surrounding my hotel room howling… And then I come home and then there's a bear in the store!"

(IMAGE: AP)

