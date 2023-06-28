Titanic Actor Lew Palter Dies Of Lung Cancer At 94

Lew Palter, well-known for his role in the iconic 1997 film Titanic, is no more. The actor died on Wednesday (June 21). He was 94 at the time of his passing.

3 things you need to know

Lew Palter breathed his last at his LA home.

The late actor had a link to the Titanic submersible incident.

He played the role of Isidor Strauss in Titanic.

Lew Palter's daughter confirms the news of his demise

Lew Palter succumbed to lung cancer at his residence in Los Angeles, California. His daughter Catherine Palter confirmed the news of his death to The Hollywood Reporter. The late actor was also an esteemed member of the CalArts School of Theater faculty.

In 1971, Palter joined CalArts and became an integral part of the institution's theater department. He served as an acting teacher and director until his retirement in 2013. Known for his passion for the craft of acting, he inspired his students to embrace curiosity, intellect, care and humour in their work.

“As a teacher, he seemed to have truly changed people’s lives,” Catherine said. Former student and Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong paid tribute to her mentor on Instagram, referring to him as "a great teacher". Strong recounted her experience working with Palter and how he encouraged her to pursue improv training at The Groundlings, a decision that ultimately shaped her career.

(Lew Palter died due to lung cancer | Image: Twitter)

Lew Palter's memorable performance in Titanic and other roles

Lew Palter gained recognition for his portrayal of Isidor Strauss, co-owner of Macy's department store, in James Cameron's critically acclaimed epic Titanic. In 1967, he made his on screen debut in an episode of NBC's Run for Your Life. Starting his career in New York stage productions and later transitioning to Broadway, he eventually made his mark on television with appearances in popular shows such as Columbo, The Brady Bunch, The Rules of Marriage and LA Law.