Titanic Child Actor Reece Thompson Still Getting Royalty From James Cameron Film

Titanic is one of the biggest hits in the world and also the fourth highest-grossing film. The most memorable aspect of Titanic is the chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose. However, one of the child actors from Titanic is still receiving money for the role that he played more than 25 years ago.

Reece Thompson, who is currently residing in Utah, US and working as a digital marketing director, was a child actor in the James Cameron directorial. He was only five years old when he appeared on Titanic as an Irish third-class passenger. Speaking with Australia’s Network 10, he was asked about his royalty payments from his Titanic role. He said that he does reveal the payments, but he hasn’t seen any cheques in the last few years because he did not update his address.

“Yeah, I still do, it’s true. But I haven’t updated my address in several years. Honestly, since the last time I got interviewed for this. So, I haven’t seen them (the cheques) in a few years. I’m just assuming that they are still coming”. In Titanic, Reece only has one line, “What are we doing, Mommy?” which is included in a short exchange with his mother.

Avatar 2 dethrones Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing film ever

James Cameron's Avatar 2 registered a huge collection at the box office after releasing in December last year. The film dethroned Cameron’s own Titanic after earning USD 2.2433 billion. Meanwhile, Titanic is the fourth-highest film worldwide with $2.2428 billion collections. With Avatar 2’s success, Cameron became the sole director to have made three films which grossed more than a billion dollars at the global box office. Meanwhile, Cameron's next directorial is Avatar 3. It is reported that more sequels of the Avatar franchise are in the works and will be released in the coming time.