'Titans': First Look Of Scarecrow From The Show Has A Hannibal Lecter-inspired Approach

Vincent K Kartheiser is all set to portray the iconic role of Scarecrow in the HBO Max's Titans. The role was portrayed by Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and later by Charlie Tahan and David W. Thompson in the Gotham television series. The character of Dr Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow is the iconic DC Villain. Recently, the DC fans were introduced to the first image of the Scarecrow from Titans.

First look of Scarecrow from Titans

The showrunner Gregwalker talked about Vincent Kartheiser in Titans to Entertainment Weekly. He said that think Hannibal Lecter, he has been given the opportunity to opine on ways to stop villains, and a villain breaks out in Gotham and it draws Dick Grayson to work with him. Talking about his character, Greg said so much of their show is about becoming a family and the fears that people have as they grow older and get older. Crane seems to be, in many ways, a perfect villain who exploits fear. The human mind and heart become the battlefield. This is someone who's working off on your feelings and your emotions, and that's where we want to live.

OMG! Jonathan Crane, Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon. #dctitans pic.twitter.com/u2u1pfiUeK — titans gifs • fan account (@dctitansgifs) June 17, 2021

Talking about the audience being impressed by Crane's character, he said, he is a learned psychologist who understands the human mind but also has a deep, dark vendetta to destroy people in a way that one needs to be able to manifest as an actor - to find the broken and the mania. And Kartheiser handles both very well. EW also revealed the first look of Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon in Titans Season 3.

Titans season 3 would be released on Aug. 12 with three episodes and subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday on HBO Max. Titans cast features Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand’r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (!), Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove. The new faces that would be seen in Titans cast include Savannah Welch as Gotham police commissioner Barbara Gordon; Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, aka the third Robin; and Vincent Kartheiser as Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who as Scarecrow used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias.

Source: Vincent Kartheiser Instagram/ Still from Gotham

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.