Titans Season 2 Finale Trailer Reveals Nightwing Back In Action | DC Universe

For the Titans season 2 finale, an official trailer was released; finally giving fans a glimpse of Nightwing in action. Titans is a tale about an ensemble. A major part of the action and drama is concentrated on Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) as he attempts to forge his own identity out of the shadow of Batman. Beginning in 2018, Titans served as the DC Universe streaming service's flagship offering. The show proved to be a hit upon its release. Therefore, the third season for 2020 has already been confirmed.

Titans Season 2 trailer; season finale on Nov 29!

According to Screenrant, most viewers believed that the change which would see Dick Grayson embracing his Nightwing character from the comics legally would culminate at the end of season 1. The dream only arose as Dick was burning his Robin suit in a cathartic moment. Unfortunately, it wasn't supposed to be that way, especially when the original finale of season 1 was scrapped and reshaped into the premiere of season 2. Although the episode managed to eventually help Dick Grayson lay down his Batman-shaped demons to rest, Season 2 simply reconsidered the past of the Titans and brought even more demons to fight around with Dick. These demons came in the form of the comic book nemesis of the team, Deathstroke, and the death of Jericho, the son of Slade Wilson. The new official images revealed the Nightwing costume and confirmed it would feature in the season 2 finale.

The one-minute teaser offers a host of exciting action as the plot threads coalesce in each of the seasons. A terrifying Slade Wilson unleashes an outright assault on the team with the previously disbanded Titans beginning to reunite. The teaser's midway point has a firing barrier at the intersection of Deathstroke Elsa, Starfire, Wonder Woman, and Dove. Fortunately, in the form of a newly suited up Nightwing, reinforcements appear, accompanied by the declaration that a Titan will rise. Casually strolling towards Deathstroke and unveiling new batons that are loaded with energy, Nightwing challenges his nemesis in a fast teasing confrontation.

