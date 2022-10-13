TJ Miller-Ryan Reynolds Clear Misunderstanding Over Deadpool Set Incident; 'All Fine Now'

TJ Miller has cleared the air with Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds, days after calling him an 'insecure dude' and stressing that he won't collaborate with him again. Miller revealed that Ryan reached out to him via email following his controversial remarks, adding that they've straightened out the 'misunderstanding'.

Miller also accepted that he has faced troubles in the past due to "not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be." Further calling out the media, Miller stressed that they didn't shed light on the "complimentary things" he said about Ryan, including how funny he is.

TJ Miller clears misunderstanding with Ryan Reynolds over Deadpool set incident

Appearing on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, the much-controversial Miller said, "It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he added, "It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

Miller's clarification comes days after he accused Reynolds of being 'horrifically mean' to him in front of the whole cast and crew. In his interaction on the Adam Corolla Show earlier this month, he also stressed that he wasn't interested in working alongside Ryan ever again, and found it 'weird' that the star 'hated him'.

For the unversed, Miller took on the role of Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies. He also confirmed that he won't be returning to Deadpool 3, adding that Reynolds has let the success of the movies get to his head and further stating he's "kind of an insecure dude."

Directed by Shawn Levy, the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6, 2024.

(IMAGE: AP)