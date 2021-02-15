'To All The Boys...': Lara Jean & Peter Kavisnky Revisit Their 'firsts And Lasts'

The Lana Condor and Noah Centineo featuring franchise To All The Boys on Netflix has come to an end and as unhappy as fans are to know this, the lead actors came together for a 6-minute long video and reminisced their first and last moments throughout the journey. The video will make you go ‘aww’ over how adorable the movies are and help you bid adieu to the series. Scroll along to take a look at the video, here.

To All The Boys 3: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo remember their ‘firsts and lasts’

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and fans are all dealing with the fact of the To All The Boys franchise coming to an end. The movie’s third instalment released on Friday, February 12, 2021, and is titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever. It features Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as they finally make their decisions about which university they want to go to after graduating high-school and how it will affect their relationship.

The two have come together for a video that was posted by the Netflix Film page on Instagram on Monday, February 15, 2021. The two revisited all their firsts and lasts through the three movies as well as the work, script and editing that went behind it. The video’s caption read, “From their first kiss... to their last scene... @lanacondor and @ncentineo revisit the firsts and lasts of filming the TO ALL THE BOYS trilogy”.

The video started with them remembering their first kiss which was on the running tracks at their high school and Noah explains how it was a good 2-hour conversation before they finally shot the scene. Followed by their last which was at the last dinner date Lara and Peter had in the recent movie. Noah went on to compliment Condor on how beautiful she looked in the blue dress during the video.

Then the two discussed their first time at the diner which was when Lara Jean disclosed that Peter was not the only one to receive a love letter. Lana Condor added that the diner was closed after the first movie was shot and a set resembling it had to be built for the second and third instalments. The last time LJ + PK were at the diner was when Lara disclosed that she has decided to go to NYU.

Post this, they revisited when Peter gave Lara Jean the first and last love letters, while Lana Condor also revealed that she likes receiving and sending love letters in real life too. The last letter he gave her was on their last dinner date and finally revealed their ‘meet-cute’. He closes his letter by saying, "I love you, Lara Jean, Always and Forever".

