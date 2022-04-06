'To All The Boys' Spin-off: Check Out New Cast Members Joining Lead Star Anna Cathcart

The Netflix film series To All The Boys released a while ago and has gained a huge fan following. The online streaming platform had earlier announced a spin-off series titled XO, Kitty and fans could not wait to get more details about it. Anna Cathcart will take on the lead role in the show, and Netflix has finally revealed the cast members who will be joining her on screen.

To All The Boys spin-off series XO, Kitty cast members

The show is all about the life of Kitty Song Covey, the sister of Lara Jean, who was the protagonist of To All The Boys. Hollywood Life reported that Anthony Keyvan, who played a pivotal role in Student Body will be seen taking on the role of Q in the show, while Choi Min-yeong will step into the shoes of Dae. Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee will also take on roles alongside Anna Cathcart as they play the roles of Yuri and Min Ho respectively. The new cast members will play the roles of Anna Cathcart's character's classmates and fans can't wait to see the dynamics they share. The OTT platform shared the exciting news online as they wrote, "to all of Kitty’s new classmates: we love you already."

Anna Cathcart took to her social media account on Wednesday and shared an article about the same as she expressed her joy about the new cast members of the show. She wrote, "Look at these beauties. So grateful to be going on this adventure with such an incredible group of humans."

The official Instagram account of the show earlier announced the upcoming spin-off and piqued fans' interest with a creative video they shared. The short clip saw an email being typed out by Anna Cathcart, which read, "I'll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn't be any more letters, but there's one Covey sister — some might call her the favourite — whose love story is just beginning." The caption of the post read, "The story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a spin-off series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix".

