'To Kill A Mockingbird' Cast: Check Out The Details Of The Actors Of This Drama Movie

To Kill A Mockingbird is a 1962 crime drama movie starring Gregory Peck and John Megna. The film revolves around a small town of Alabama where Atticus Finch, a lawyer takes up a case defending a black man who is accused of raping a white woman. Meanwhile, Jem and Scout are fascinated to know the story behind their neighbourhood’s distinct man named Boo Radley. Read on to know the To Kill A Mockingbird cast and other details about the actors.

To Kill A Mockingbird cast

Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch

Gregory Peck is one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood. He has worked in several popular films like Spellbound, Roman Holiday and many others. He even produced films like The Portrait and The Dove. He was last seen in the television series, Moby Dick.

John Megna as Dill Harris

John Megna is known for his unique choice of roles. He acted in films like The Cannonball Run, and Go Tell The Spartans. He was last seen in the movie The Ratings Game.

Frank Overton as Sheriff Heck Tate

Frank Overton has been a part of some legendary projects like Star Trek, Fail Safe, and The Trip to Bountiful. He even acted in shows like The Defenders and Brennar. He was last seen in the television series called Bonanza.

Rosemary Murphy as Maudie Atkinson

Rosemary Murphy played the role of Maudie Atkinson in the movie. She has been a part of popular movies like The Romantics, After Life, and Synecdoche, New York. Rosemary even acted in shows like Cracker and EZ Streets.

Ruth White as Mrs. Dubose

Ruth White played the role Mrs. Dubose in the movie. She has been a part of movies like The Reivers, Midnight Cowboy, Let Me Hear You Whisper. She even acted in the television show called NET Playhouse.

Mary Badham as Scout



Mary Badham has played roles in some great movies like Let’s Kill Uncle and This Property Is Condemned. He even acted in shows like Dr. Kildare and The Twilight Zone. She was last seen in the movie Erasing His Past.

Philip Alford as Jem



Philip Alford played the role of Jem in the movie. He has acted in several movies like Fairplay and The Intruders. He even acted in shows like The Virginian, CBS Playhouse, and Disneyland.

IMAGE: STILL FROM TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.