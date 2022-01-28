Tobey Maguire & Willem Dafoe Set New Guinness World Record With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe recently returned to the Spider-Man franchise with the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, nearly 10 years after the release of their last movie Spider-Man 3. Maguire's return to the franchise was the subject of wide speculation and numerous leaks. Willem also reprised his role as the iconic villain Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in the movie led by Tom Holland. Both Tobey and Willem have set a new Guinness World record with their appearance in 'No Way Home'.

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe set Guinness World record

The official page of Guinness World record shared that actors Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have jointly achieved a Guinness World Records title. 19 years 225 days after their first appearance in Spider-Man (2002), Maguire, aged 46, and Dafoe, 66, have broken the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character. The previous record of 16 years 232 days was set by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Professor X, who made their first appearance in X-Men (2000) and the most recent appearance in Logan (2017).

The 2002 Spider-Man was one of the first live-action movies that told the origin story of Marvel Comics’ popular web-slinger and were directed by Sam Raimi. After its success, the film spawned two sequels, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, released in 2004 and 2007 respectively. All the three movies in the trilogy were the highest-grossing movies of their respective year. Tobey Maguire along with Andrew Garfield reprised their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in No Way Home. The concept of multiverse allowed Raimi and Marc Webb's franchises to connect to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire reunited for their first-ever interview together post the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tobey revealed why he decided to come back to the ransom and said, "I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant, I think to Amy and Kevin was apparent. I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing."

Image: Instagram/@willemdafoe1955/@tobeymaguir