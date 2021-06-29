Tokyo Olympics: Kim Kardashian's Brand Skims To Design Clothes For Team USA Athletes

With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corners, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian surprised fans with amazing news. Kim took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures while announcing that her fashion label SKIMS has officially been invited to design shapewear and clothes for athletes of Team USA. To model the clothes, she shared the pictures of basketball player A’ja Wilson, Paralympian track and field athlete Scout Bassett, soccer player Alex Morgan, and track and field gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian to make shapewear for team USA athletes

Coming in as a proud moment for the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star recalled her childhood memories of watching the Olympics on television and how she would hear stories from her ‘stepdad.’ She penned a lengthy note and revealed the moment she received a call from the authorities, Kim confessed that every ‘moment she had spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.’ “ Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, and track meet of @caitlynjenner’s, and at every stop, I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Adding, she expressed her excitement for the same and wrote, “ When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes this year in Tokyo, and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM. Thanks to the amazing Team USA athletes who took part.” Telfar Clemens announced last week that he would be sponsoring Team Liberia and designing their uniforms. Kardashian isn’t the only exciting newcomer to design for the Olympics, space where fashion behemoths like Ralph Lauren and Nike tend to dominate.

IMAGE: AP/KIMKARDASHIAN/Instagram

