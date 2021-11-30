Tom Burke Joins George Miller's 'Furiosa' After Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Exits

British star Tom Burke has replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Miller's much-anticipated movie Furiosa.

According to Deadline, Abdul-Mateen had to leave the project, which is a prequel to Miller's 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road, due to a scheduling conflict.

Burke will now feature alongside Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the movie.

In the film, Taylor-Joy is taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Miller is directing, co-writing, and producing the project with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller's Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Warner Bros will release Furiosa on May 24, 2024.

Burke is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies such as David Fincher's Mank and The Souvenir. He will next star in The Wonder, co-starring Florence Pugh.

