Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Makes Onscreen Singing Debut In 'Alone Together'

Former Hollywood couple, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise made her singing debut on the big screen in the recent film Alone Together. Katie, 43, stars in the newly released romance-drama flick and her daughter Suri also joined her as she made her singing debut. The film was released in the US on July 22 and according to Variety, the new series is indeed based on the real-life friendship of Povitsky and Aflalo.

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise makes onscreen singing debut

In a recent interview, Katie Holmes opened up about her daughter Suri's musical talents and how she ended up singing in her latest film. In a conversation with Fox News, she spoke,

"I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing." She further added, "She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last year. Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school."

Suri is the only daughter of Katie and Tom Cruise, who is currently basking in the success of the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Holmes began dating Cruise in 2005, the same year she called off her engagement to the Sweet Magnolias actor. She then revealed her plans to convert to Cruise's religion, Scientology, that June and they announced their engagement later that month. After nearly six years of marriage, Holmes filed for divorce in 2012. Days after, the ex-couple reached a settlement and have Katie primary custody of Suri.

Alone Together revolves around the story of two strangers who wind up double-booked in the same upstate New York rental during the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic. The lockdown forces both of them to stay and confront the unexpected feelings that develop between them.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career. He will be next seen in Mission Impossible 7 and 8, respectively.

Image: AP/Instagram/@suricruise_sc/@katieholmes