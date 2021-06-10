Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shows Off Unrecognisable Look; See Pic

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's adopted son Connor, on Tuesday, took to the story session of his social media handle and shared a selfie to give a glimpse of his fresh look. Tom Cruise's son can be seen posing for the selfie while being shirtless. Interestingly, the photo shows the 26-year-old adopted son of Hollywood exes with a buzzcut and tidy facial hair. Instagramming the selfie for his followers, Connor wrote a short caption, which read, "New face who dis?".

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son opt for a new look:

A peek into Connor Cruise's Instagram

The change in Connor's appearance is a little different from the most recent pictures the avid youngster posted of himself on his feed, seven weeks back. In that photo, he can be seen with short, curly hair and a hearty beard. In addition, Connor also tagged his location in Paris, France. Interestingly, Connor keeps his social media presence to a minimum.

More about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids

Connor was adopted by the Eyes Wide Shut co-stars shortly after his birth in 1995. However, three years before adopting him, the former couple, who ended their marriage in 2001, had extended their family by adopting a girl named Isabella, who is 28 now, in 1992. The brother-sister duo has stayed out of the spotlight and rarely posts photos of themselves.

People has reported that both, Connor and Isabella, were raised in the Church of Scientology by their ambassador father. The report also added that that the siblings "are completely dedicated Scientologists" just like Tom. A source also told the outlet that Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the church's main hub. It further shared that he still deejays but he has really become a big fishing guy and is content with living a quieter life.

On the other hand, Bella is a fashion designer who uses her parents' famous last names as her professional name. She lives in London with her husband Max Parker. She tied the knot with him back in 2015.

