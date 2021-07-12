Tom Cruise Attends Three Major Sports Events On The Same Day; Fans Say Mission Impossible

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise took his ‘no stunt double’ policy to the next level as he attended three major events in a single day. The star actor attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Wimbledon 2021 finals and Euro 2020 final all in the same day. Stunned by the celebrity’s jam-packed schedule, fans termed it 'Mission Impossible'.

Tom Cruise does the ‘impossible’

so Tom Cruise first went to the Goodwood festival of Speed then to the Wimbledon finals and then the to Euro finals at Wembley all in the same day pic.twitter.com/krNdsxPGDu — Aran//Kuppa day (@aaronjoy03) July 12, 2021

Tom Cruise, on Sunday, proved that he could be anywhere he wanted as he attended 3 sports events back-to-back. Starting the day early, the Top Gun actor was seen in Chichester, West Sussex attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. Cruise was seen at the event alongside the Duke of Richmond enjoying the final day action of the festival which featured some of the world's fastest cars and motorbikes on the track.

Known for his stylish shots on motorcycles, Cruise was always a motorhead and he proved just the same. Only hours later, he was seen waving to fans as he returned to Wimbledon to watch Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini go head-to-head at 2 pm in the men's singles final. The actor who was seen in all blacks earlier in the day had changed to a blue suit by then.

He had returned to The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the second day in a row after witnessing the Ashleigh Barty victory in the ladies' final on Saturday. He was seen alongside his co-star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, Hayley Atwell, and Marvel star Pom Klementieff, with whom he arrived on Saturday. Soon after Djokovic’s historic victory, Cruise cleared the stands.

Wasting no time, Cruise headed straight to Wembley and watched the Euro 2020 final at 8 pm along with David Beckham and Kate Moss. He watched England play Italy and even had a fist bump moment with former star Beckham after England score first. The Mission: Impossible star’s day left social media users stunned with his impressive time management skill.

Twitter users react to Tom Cruise's day

What events have you got planned next week that you could invite Tom Cruise to? — Greg James (@gregjames) July 11, 2021

Radio DJ Greg James was one among the firsts to point out the incredible feat. Adding a joke to it, he tweeted, “What events have you got planned next week that you could invite Tom Cruise to?” This started off something on the internet as tweets began surfacing regarding the same. From memes to appreciation posts, netizens lauded the actor’s presence at the major events.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021

If Tom Cruise isn’t at the deciding T20 at Chelmsford on Wednesday night I’ll really start questioning his commitment to British sport. — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) July 11, 2021

Tom Cruise moving from one final to another within a matter of minutes 😂 Now that’s a Mission Impossible scene right there...Hero stuff😂

#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/2UhyKOy6rM — New Weija Sherlock Holmes🕵🏾‍♂️🇬🇭 (@kwansa981) July 11, 2021

“Tom Cruise was at Goodwood, Wimbledon and the Euro finals on the same day. Anyone else would have had to use stunt doubles for this feat,” was what a Twitter user wrote, lauding the actor’s effort. Fans termed the actor’s day an ‘impossible’ one just like the ones he does all the time in his action-packed movies.

IMAGE: AP

